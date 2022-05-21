Rupee extends losses against dollar

ISLAMABAD -Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by 15 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 200.14 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 199.99. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 200.5 and Rs 202 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs1.78 and closed at Rs 211.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs209.92. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.56, whereas an increase of Rs 2.32 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 249.91 as compared to its last closing of Rs 247.59. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisas to close at Rs 54.48 and Rs 53.35 respectively.