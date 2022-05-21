APP

Shares index gains 117 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 117.26 points, with a positive change of 0.27 percent, closing at 43,100.71 points against 42,983.45 points on the last working day. A total of 189,926,559 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 187,101,023 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.830 billion against Rs5.084 billion on last trading day. As many as 321 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 179 of them recorded gain and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 35 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 19,219,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.58, Silk Bank Ltd with volume of 17,006,500 and price per share of Rs1.28 and Pak Electron with volume of 16,459,000 and price per share of Rs16.05. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs69.79 per share, closing at Rs1,092.79 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs41.48 to Rs 2,152.

