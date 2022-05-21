News Desk

Sheikh Rashid urges govt to finalize date of elections soon

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday urged the government to finalize the date of election as soon as possible.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid questioned the government that if they will decide the date of election with mutual understanding or with the Judo Karate?

The Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader further said, “talks are being held to hold elections, make decisions before May 31 or it will be too late.”

