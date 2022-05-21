Shireen Mazari arrest: PTI announces countrywide protests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced to stage protest demonstrations across the country against the arrest of PTI senior leader Shireen Mazari, ARY News reported.

This was announced by PTI leader and former federal minister Farukh Habib in a video shared on his official Twitter handle.

In a video message, the PTI leader condemned the Punjab police act and asked party workers to stage peaceful protests across the country against Shireen Mazari’s arrest.

Anti-corruption Punjab and Islamabad police on Saturday in a joint action arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari from outside her house.

The news was confirmed by PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani on his Twitter handle. The former SAPM asked the PTI leaders and workers to reach Kohsar police station.