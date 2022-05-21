Shireen Mazari violently whisked away by police, says daughter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shireen Mazari’s daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir said that her mother has allegedly been beaten up and arrested from her home.

Talking to the media alongside Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PTI senior leader Shibli Faraz, Imaan Zainab Mazari while expressing much stress and worry for her mother said that my mother has been illegally and unconstitutionally kidnapped. She exclaimed that she won’t let go if anything happened to her.

She further added that if the government will take such moves, I will be following them. My mother has been forcibly taken away.

Prior to this, in a tweet, she explained that the extent of her information is that the Male police officials have beaten her mother and taken her away. All she knows is that the action has been taken by the Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore.