Sino-Pakistan relations: New dimensions

On the occasion of the 71st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, both states deserve congratulations. These two brotherly countries have stood by each other at all times. In particular, China has not only been heavily involved in Pakistan’s reconstruction projects but also its engineers and workers have sacrificed their lives, for that act of bravery the Pakistani nation is grateful to the people of China. The ideal friendship between China and Pakistan is a threat to their enemies. These forces keep trying to weaken the relations between Pakistan and China by that way but which is not possible because China and Pakistan have proved in every age of difficulty that their friendship is as strong as the Great Wall of China. Recently, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Chinese Minister Li Keqiang. China also expressed its deep regret over the attack on the Confucius Centre and vowed that the friendship would be further strengthened in the future.

It is true that the friendship between China and Pakistan is not such that a few incidents can weaken it because it has a history of its own.

Formal relations were established in 1951 when Pakistan became one of the first countries to end official diplomatic relations with the Dominion of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and recognise the rule of the People’s Republic of China over mainland China. Bilateral relations have grown from the initial Chinese policy of neutrality to a partnership with Pakistan. Their diplomatic relations were established in 1950, border issues were resolved in 1963, military aid began in 1966, a strategic alliance was formed in 1972, and economic cooperation began in 1979. China has become the third largest supplier of arms to Pakistan and the third largest trading partner.

Maintaining close ties with China is a central part of Pakistan’s foreign policy. Pakistan has played a key role in bridging the communication gap between the People’s Republic of China and the West by facilitating the historic visit of US President Richard Nixon to China in 1972. It is said that relations between Pakistan and China have been described as higher than mountains, deeper than seas, stronger than steel, dearer than the light of eyes, sweeter than honey. In terms of Pakistan’s recent support for China, in July 2019, Pakistan was one of the 50 countries in Xinjiang that supported China’s policies, signing a joint letter to the UNHRC on China’s human rights record. Appreciating the remarkable achievements, claimed that security and safety had now returned to Xinjiang and that the human rights of people of all ethnic groups were being protected and that the propaganda against it was false.

In addition, in November 2019, Pakistan was one of the 54 countries that signed the Joint Declaration in support of China’s Xinjiang policies. Supported the National Security Act. Political relations as well as strong military ties between China and Pakistan. This alliance between the two neighbouring East Asian countries is geographically important. Strong military ties were also aimed primarily at countering regional Indian and American influence. In recent years, the relationship has been strengthened by ongoing military plans and agreements between Pakistan and China. It accounts for about 47 percent of arms exports. Since 1962, China has been a reliable source of military equipment for the Pakistani military. The training aircraft includes tailor-made training aircraft for the Pakistan Air force. China has designed state-of-the-art tailor-made weapons for Pakistan, making it a strong military power in the South Asian region.

China is the largest investor in Pakistan’s Gwadar Deep Sea Port, located at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz. Both the United States and India see it as a potential launch pad for the Chinese navy, enabling them to launch submarines and warships in the Indian Ocean. China has recently pledged about 43 billion dollars in investment. In 2008, Pakistan purchased military equipment from China for better quality of defence weapons and forces to counter the relentless onslaught of foreign militants.

In the past China has played a key role in developing Pakistan’s nuclear infrastructure, especially as increasingly strict export controls in the West make it difficult for Pakistan to obtain plutonium and uranium enrichment equipment elsewhere. The Chinese help build the Khushab reactor which plays a key role in plutonium production in Pakistan.

China has also provided technical and material support for the completion of the Chashma nuclear power complex and plutonium reprocessing facility, which was built in the mid-1990s.

On January 26, 2015, at the end of Raheel Sharif’s two-day visit to Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described Pakistan as China’s “irreplaceable, all-weather friend.” Sharif also met with Yu Zhengsheng, Meng Jianzhu and Xu Qiliang. On April 19, 2015, China concluded the sale of eight conventional submarines worth 5 billion, the largest arms sales by China in its history. The two countries are cooperating in counter-terrorism. China, Pakistan and Afghanistan have cooperated to enhance regional stability. Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China wants to use Xinjiang as a base for economic development in the region.

Pakistan has been one of China’s major trading partners. Bilateral trade volume exceeded US 20 billion for the first time in calendar year 2017, according to China Customs. In 2017, China’s exports to Pakistan increased by 5.9 percent to 18.25 billion. Economic trade between Pakistan and China has recently increased and a free trade agreement has been signed. Economic relations between the two countries continue to be dominated by military and technical transactions and China has promised to increase its investment in Pakistan’s economy and infrastructure. On April 22, 2015, China released its first foreign investment plan under the Belt and Road Initiative for the development of a hydropower station near Jhelum, according to China Daily. When it comes to economic cooperation, the mother of all these projects is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the biggest project of the century and the major project of which is Gwadar Port.

CPEC will connect Pakistan with China and Central Asian countries through the highway connecting Kashgar to Khanjarab and Gwadar. The port of Gwadar in southern Pakistan will serve as a trade nerve hub for China as most of its trade will conduct exclusively through the oil port. Shanghai is the only commercial port in the country that is more than 16,000 kilometers away. The voyage takes two to three months during which time ships are exposed to pirates, bad weather, political rivals and other threats. Instead, using the Gwadar port will reduce the distance and potentially cost.

The plan seeks to increase market presence in Chinese businesses Haier in home appliances, China Mobile in telecommunications and Huawei, and in the mining and minerals market already established by China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC). It would not be an overstatement to say that the future of China and Pakistan is linked to the CPEC and Belt and Route Initiative project. The CPEC will raise the Pakistani flag in success all over the world and the economic condition of the people of Pakistan will also improve with the proud China with zero poverty.