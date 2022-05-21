SLIC broke all previous records of financial growth, operational performance in 2021

KARACHI – The State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), the largest insurance company in the country, had broken all previous records of financial growth and operational performance, across its life and health business during 2021.

This was revealed by SLIC Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain in a presser here at State Life Building on Wednesday. Hussain said that as reflected in 2021 full year annual results, the SLIC had emerged as one of the most successful state-owned enterprises in the country, despite the massive impact of global pandemic and unprecedented socio-economic challenges. “This year (2021), the SLIC has paid the highest ever bonus of 85.65 billion rupees to its policyholders, reflecting a 13% annual increase from Rs.75.97 billion. During this year, it paid a staggering 98.36 billion rupees of claims to the customers, which shows a 52 percent increase from the previous year’s figure – Rs.64.9 billion,” he added.

Moreover, it has achieved a phenomenal and an unprecedented 100% growth in new business sales, at 71.78 billion Rupees, while the previous year’s figure was 35.91 billion Rupees. The total business sales have grown by 36 percent, from 119 billion rupees to Rs.161.79 billion. The ‘Investment Income’ earned this year amounted to 117.1 billion rupees, after a 13 percent increase from previous year’s amount of Rs.103.78 billion.

The exceptional business growth and performance has resulted in an impressive 57% increase in net profit, from 4.2 billion rupees in 2020 to 6.6 billion rupees in 2021. The annual ‘cash dividend’ paid to the shareholders amounted to 1.7 billion rupees, an increase of 13 percent from last year’s figure – 1.5 billion rupees. It is important to recall here that SLIC allocates 97.5% of its surplus from life business to its policyholders and retains only 2.5% for its shareholders. The SLIC chairman said that it is a testament of the trust placed in us by our policyholders, customers and partners that these unprecedented financial and operational results have been achieved, during the year when State Life Insurance is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.