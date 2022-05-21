PR

SNGPL denies any connection with elections of SNOCHS

LAHORE – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has categorically denied any connection with the society elections of Sui Northern Officers Cooperative Housing Society (SNOCHS).
In an official statement issued by SNGPL, it was stated that the company management has received information that some individuals or groups are reported to be using SNGPL’s name/logo/monogram in the forthcoming elections of Sui Northern Officers Cooperative Housing Society. The company management has denied any interest in or connection with the said elections or any contesting individuals or groups. The management has further apprised society members/public at large to remain cautious of any such elements who are using SNGPL’s name/logo/monogram for political or other gains. Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited reserves right to take legal course of action against all such people.

