Supply of subsidised flour should be ensured across Punjab: CM

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday chaired a meeting at his office about flour supply in the province and directed that supply of subsidised flour be ensured across Punjab. MPAs Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Ch Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, PMLN leader Atta Tarar, secretary and director food and others attended the meeting. The CM pointed out that a Rs160 decrease had been made in the price of 10-kg flour bag and supply of government wheat to flour mills had been started. A foolproof mechanism had been devised for supply of subsidised flour to market, he said and termed it an effort to lessen the difficulties of the masses. The government would also decrease prices of sugar and ghee and recommendations should be submitted without delay, he added.

Measures to avert dengue, cholera reviewed

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting at his office on Friday in which steps being taken for the prevention and treatment of Dengue as well as Cholera came under review.

The CM emphasised that it was foremost priority to stop the spread of Dengue and Cholera in the province at every cost. He directed the concerned departments to do their duties in a proactive manner and no stone should be left unturned for the prevention of these diseases. He directed that committees be constituted at the lower tiers so that surveillance mechanism be improved.

Hamza Shahbaz directed that implementation on the monitoring of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should also be carried out with continuity. He warned the departments concerned to come into action as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The Secretary Health, in his briefing about the Dengue and Cholera diseases in the province informed that there were 101 confirmed Dengue patients in Punjab. He further apprised that for the prevention of Cholera, the process of chlorination and other proposals were reviewed. Member Punjab Assembly Kh Salman Rafique, Kh Imran Nazir, Secretary Finance, Secretary Health and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Govt’s focal point to serve humanity: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday said the incumbent government was making efforts to overcome public problems by decreasing flour price. He was talking with the Members Provincial Assembly Jugnu Mohsin, Bilal Asghar Warriach and Moawia Azam who called on him here.

The Chief Minister said, “The focal point of our politics is service to humanity.” He added that the 10-kg flour bag would be available at Rs490 rupees, instead of Rs650, and steps were also being taken to reduce the prices of ghee and sugar. The CM regretted that the price hike had broken the backbone of the common man during the four year tenure of Imran Niazi as the Imran-led government played havoc with the people.

The one lacking concern for the people did not deserve to be a ruler, he added.

MPAs congratulated the Chief Minister for bringing a record decrease in flour price. Jugnu Mohsin said that a genuine relief was given to people while Bilal Asghar Warriach termed it an appreciable step.