Tarbela dam to touch dead level next week

ISLAMABAD – The country’s largest reservoir Tarbela dam is likely to touch its dead level next week due to 21pc decline at rim station inflows which will drastically reduce the water supply to provinces.

In a letter to provincial secretaries of Irrigation Departments of all the provinces, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has informed that the rim station inflows have declined substantially from 206,109 cusecs on May 15, 2022 to 162,082 cusecs which will affect the water share of the provinces.

“I am to state that the perusal of today’s water situation reveals that temperature in the catchments are fluctuating and a substantial decline is recorded at Skardu, which is 21°C against yesterday’s temperature of 27.8 °C,” said the letter written by IRSA Director Khalid Idrees Rana.

Due to inconsistency in temperatures, the rim station inflows have substantially declined by 44,027 cusecs (-21pc) from 206,109 cusecs on May 15, 2022 to 162,082 cusecs May 20, 2022. It is also very pertinent to mention that the storage component available in Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla is only 0.344 MAF (Last Year 0.995 MAF; 10-Year Avg 3.195 MAF), which is not sufficient to augment the dropping river inflows at rim stations.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has also informed that a westerly wave has entered in upper parts of the country and is likely to persist till May 24, 2022. It will impact the temperatures in Indus catchments i.e. Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu etc, due to which water stress on reservoirs is expected.

Looking into the situation explained above, it is apprehended that another dip at rim stations water inflows will grip the country in next 24 to 48 hours as Tarbela may again touch the dead level of 1398 Ft. SPD (revised by Wapda).

The reduction will further spread to the provinces with respect to the time lag of about 4-5 days to Punjab and 10-12 days to Sindh.

“In view of the above stated water situation, it is requested to utilise the available surface water in the river system efficiently and cautiously by placing of carefully estimated rationalised indents without any wastage till improvement of water situation,” it said.