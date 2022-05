Three killed, over 20 injured as bus overturns in Nawabshah

At least three persons were killed and more than 20 other were wounded when a bus turned turtle in Nawabshah in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to detail, the ill-fated bus was going to Punjab from Karachi when it overturned in Nawabshah due to over-speeding, killing three persons and injuring more than 20 other.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to People’s Hospital Nawabshah.