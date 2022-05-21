Staff Reporter

Turkey ready to share its defence expertise with Pakistan: Erdogan

Karachi   –   Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is ready to share its defence expertise with Pakistan. In a video message for the launching ceremony of the MILGEM-class corvette ship, he said the MILGEM project is an indication for the developments to come. He said most modern weapons and sensors have been used to build this vessel. Tayyip Erdogan said various defence industry projects will be realized one by one gradually that will further strengthen friendship between the two countries. He said Pakistan and its people enjoy a special relation with people of Turkey. He said security and prosperity of Pakistan is as important for us as Turkey’s.

