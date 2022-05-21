News Desk

Turkish Defense Minister calls on Army Chief

Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey General (R) Hulusi Akar Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and reaffirmed Turkey’s full support to Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defense and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Both the dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contribution for regional security and connectivity.

More Stories
Uncategorized

PCB announces 16-player squad for ODIs against West Indies

Islamabad

PTI seeks permission for long march in Islamabad

Lahore

PA session adjourns till June 6

Uncategorized

Deeper school-industry collaboration can bridge the digital skills gap

Newspaper

19th Westbury National Tennis Championship concludes

Islamabad

Health minister renews commitment to make Pakistan polio-free

Islamabad

Gujar Khan admin removes encroachments

Karachi

SHC annoyed over police failure to recover ‘missing’ girl Nimra Kazmi

Letters

The blessings of Allah

International

Candidates criss-cross Australia on eve of ‘close’ election

1 of 35

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More