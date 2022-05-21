Twin cities witness rise in crime rate

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD – Crime rate is up in twin cities as armed robbers, dacoits and car-lifters deprived scores of citizens of cash, gold, mobile phones, other valuables, car, and motorcycles, informed sources on Saturday.

According to sources, armed dacoits snatched iPhone 12 and Rs 17,000 from a citizen at gunpoint at Pirwadhai and fled from the scene. The victim lodged a complaint with PS Pirwadhai against the dacoits involved in looting him on road. Carjackers pilfered two cars from the limits of PS Naseerabad and PS Civil Lines, they said adding that the victim owners approached police for legal actions against the car lifters.

In Islamabad, two armed dacoits intercepted a man namely Raja Naqash at Expressway and snatched two mobile phones and cash, and escaped from the scene.

Similarly, another citizen namely Muhammad Zahid fell prey to armed dacoits within the limits of PS Karachi Company who deprived him of cash and mobile. In the limits of PS Noon, Muhammad Nauman was robbed of cash and mobile by unknown dacoits at gunpoint. Likewise, victim Ahmed Talha was also deprived of cash and mobile by armed dacoits.

A gang of armed dacoits also snatched mobile phones from three citizens in the area of PS Industrial Area, said the sources adding that a gang of robbers stormed into the house of Asim Javed within the area of PS Shehzad Town and made off with cash gold and other valuables. Aqib Nawaz lodged a complaint with PS Ramna that three men deprived him of cash, license, and other documents.

A gang of three dacoits intercepted a citizen Wajahat Ali in the jurisdiction of PS Sabzi Mandi at gunpoint and snatched his motorcycle. After committing the crime, the dacoits fled from the scene. The auto-theft gangs also took away two cars and 13 motorcycles from different areas of the capital. The victims approached the police for legal action against the carjackers.

Police registered cases and began an investigation.