Two titles each for Asad, Amir in 19th Westbury National Tennis

LAHORE – Asad Zaman and Amir Mazari, two brilliant students of SBP Head Coach Rashid Malik, clinched the two titles each in the 19th Westbury National Tennis Championship 2022 at Modern Club Karachi.

According to Media Coordinator Ishrat Zehra, Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) started the day with a convincing title triumph over Husnain Khurram in the U-18 boys singles final with a score of 6-1, 6-1. Top seed Asad continued his good show in the U-16 category, where he thrashed Faiz Ilyas 6-0, 6-1 to complete the brace of singles titles.

Talking to The Nation, Asad first of all thanked Allah Almighty for the title victories and also thanked Sindh Tennis Association’s Khalid Rehmani for organizing the national event in a befitting manner. “I am also grateful to my generous sponsor Mr. Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, for his all-out support due to which I am training very hard under the special guidance of renowned coach Rashid Malik and also taking part in the tennis events across the country. With the support of Mr. Tariq Zaman, I will soon start participating in international events as well and try to win laurels for my country at ATF and ITF circuit.”

Aitchison College Lahore’s Amir Mazari, another shinning student of coach Rashid Malik, also succeeded in claiming two crowns. First Amir emerged as title winner in the U-14 singles, where he outpaced spirited Zohaib Afzal Malik with a hard-fought score of 4-1, 1-4, 4-1 and then he doubled his crowns by winning the U-14 doubles title. Amir, partnering with Sameer Zaman (Karachi), defeated the talented pair of Zohaib and Muzamil with a score of 4-2, 1-4, 4-2.

After winning two titles, Amir Mazari said: “I am very delighted to win two crowns in such a hot weather. I trained very hard under my coach Rashid Malik. I have been learning well and improving my skills with each passing day. I am keen to deliver in my respective categories and win maximum title this year. I am also committed to excel in ATF and ITF events especially playing at my home soil.”

ZTBL’s Rashid Malik and partner Javaid Iqbal played tremendous tennis against the pair of Altaf Hussain and Karim Gul Aga and outclassed them with a margin of 6-1, 6-1 to win the 55 plus doubles title. Malik said that his entire focus is just on promotion and development of junior tennis and for this, he has been working very hard and producing junior champions every year, who have now started making their presence felt in the ATF events, and if provided with proper facilities and international-standard training and maximum participation in ATF and ITF events, these junior stars are bound to excel.

Meanwhile, Inaya Sayeed breezed into final of Girls U-18 singles beating Dalia Shazim in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 in the 19th Westbury National Tennis Championship 2022 at Modern Club Karachi. Shumael Tajamul, pairing with Muhammad Ali Zaidi, emerged victorious in the final of 35 plus doubles beating Muhammad Ali Saeed/Sqd Ldr Ishtiaz 8-2. In 35 plus singles final, Robin Das beat Vinod Das 9-7.

In U-16 singles semifinals, Faiz Ilyas beat Bilal Akram 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. In boys U-14 singles semifinals, Amir Mazar beat Muzamil Khan 5-3, 5-3, Zohaib Afzal beat Ahsan Ahmed 5-4, 4-0. In girls U-14 singles, Inaya Sayeed beat Eschelle Asif 4-1, 5-3. In girls U-14 semifinals, Dalia beat Raaniya Jamali 4-1, 4-1.

In U-12 singles semifinal, Zohaib Afzal beat Rohab Faisal 4-0, 4-0 and Ali Bachani beat Junaid Ali 4-2, 4-2. In U-10 singles semifinals, Zayd Zaman beat Hamza Areejo 5-3, 4-1. In U-14 doubles semifinals, Amir Mazar/Samer Zaman beat Kaamil Sayeed/Taimoor Ansari 4-1, 5-4 while Zohaib Afzal/Muzamil Khan beat Ruhab Faisal/Hadi Mehmood 4-1, 4-1. Ali Bachani of Hyderabad also earned a place in the final beating his city fellow Junaid in the semifinals of U-12 singles.

In U-8 singles quarterfinals, M Haider beat Maierf Anas 10-6, 10-6. In U-10 singles semifinals, Rahim Faisal beat Azan Imran 10-3, 10-8. In men’s singles semifinals, Shahab Khan beat Muhammad Arshad 6-1, 6-1 and Muhammad Ali beat Ibadur Rehman 6-1, 6-0. In men’s doubles final, Aqeel Shabbir/Murad Khan beat Shoaib Anis/Sher Ahmed 9-7.