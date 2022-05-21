Anadolu

US urges swift formation of government in Lebanon

The United States has called on Lebanese politicians to form a government capable of restoring confidence in Lebanon.

The US urges “the swift formation of a government capable of and committed to undertaking the hard work required to restore the confidence of the Lebanese people and the international community,” the US Department of State said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement came after last weekend’s parliamentary elections in Lebanon in which Lebanese group Hezbollah and its allies lost a majority in the 128-seat parliament.

After the vote, no party has managed to secure the 64 seats necessary to form a government.

“As Lebanon looks ahead, we urge those elected and the country’s political leaders to heed the Lebanese people’s call for change and to work seriously, and with urgency, to take the necessary actions to rescue the economy,” the US statement said.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis, including a massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Biden begins South Korea trip at Samsung factory, flagging supply chain woes

International

Russia to cut gas to Finland Saturday: Finnish company

International

Hindu extremists target Muslim sites in India, even Taj Mahal

International

US, Russia trade blame on food insecurity

International

Candidates criss-cross Australia on eve of ‘close’ election

International

Russia to deploy 12 military units in country’s west in response to NATO expansion

International

Japan pledges $2.1m to help IAEA ensure safety of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants

International

WHO validates China’s Convidecia as 11th vaccine for COVID-19

International

No more fines for PM Johnson as UK police end ‘Partygate’ probe

International

‘No shortcuts’ to Ukraine EU membership: Scholz

1 of 2,807

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More