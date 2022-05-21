Video of Hania Aamir ignoring Iqra Aziz goes viral

A video of Pakistani actresses Hania Aamir and Iqra Aziz has gone viral on internent from a premier of newly released film “Parde Mein Rehne Do” in Karachi in which Hania Aamir can be seen ignoring Iqra Aziz.

In the video, Hania can be seen meeting people as she was promoting her film at the red carpet. Iqra went to meet Hania and she can be seen ignoring her. Iqra s reaction can be seen from her expressions as she was astonished by Hania s gesture.

Social media users were not happy with Hania s gesture and demand her explanation over this incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that “Parde Mein Rehne Do” features Hania and Ali Rehman Khan in the lead roles and it is directed by “Karachi Se Lahore” famed Wajahat Rauf.

