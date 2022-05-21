Weekly inflation soars by 1.42pc

ISLAMABAD – Inflation measured through the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) recorded an increase of 1.42 percent during the week ended on May 19 despite the the fact that government is not increasing oil and electricity prices from almost three months.

The SPI-based inflation registered an increase of 1.42 percent during the week ended on May 19, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released on Friday. The SPI was recorded at 175.08 points during the week ended May 19, 2022 against 172.63 points during the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.46 percent increase and went up to 184.72 points this week from 182.03 points in last week. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 also increased by 1.58 percent, 1.54 percent, 1.52 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 33 (64.71 percent) items increased, 04 (7.84 percent) items decreased and 14 (27.45 percent) items remained stable. The SPI for the current week ended on 19th May, 2022 recorded an increase of 1.42 percent. Increase was observed in the prices of food items including chicken (9.03 percent), pulse masoor (6.30 percent), eggs (4.24 percent), wheat flour (3.99 percent), pulse gram (3.86 percent), rice basmati broken (3.11 percent), mustard oil (2.99 percent), rice Irri-6/9 (2.67 percent), pulse Mash (1.86 percent),curd (1.68 percent), onions (1.38 percent) and milk fresh (1.18 percent). Prices of following non-food items increased energy saver (4.37 percent) and long cloth (1.97 percent) with joint impact of (1.14 percent) into the overall SPI for combined group of (1.42 percent).

On the other hand, decrease was observed in the prices of bananas (2.97 percent), tomatoes (0.20 percent), potatoes (0.11 percent) and gur (0.07 percent). The prices of following commodities remained unchanged: bread plain (small size), salt powdered, chilies powdered, cooked daal at average hotel, electricity charges, gas charges upto 3.3719 MMBTU, match box, petrol super, Hi-speed diesel and telephone call charges during the period under review.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 16.54 percent, tomatoes (171.18 percent), onions (147.18 percent), LPG (99.65 percent), garlic (81.51 percent), pulse masoor (61.69 percent), mustard oil (61.05 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (60.43 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (59.80 percent), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (59.09 percent), washing soap (39.96 percent), petrol (37.42 percent) and diesel (29.63 percent). Meanwhile major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (39.50 percent), bananas (25.21 percent), pulse moong (24.40 percent), potatoes (20.78 percent), sugar (14.13 percent) and electricity charges for Q1 (11.71 percent).