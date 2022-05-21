Zardari, Fazl seek time for unity govt

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday and urged for giving time to the unity government.

The two leaders said that all the decisions were being taken with consensus and electoral reforms will be undertaken to move forward to the general elections.

They agreed the unity government will work for the country rather than protecting its politics. The two leaders also discussed during the meeting, electoral reforms and overcoming the current economic crisis faced by the country.

The allies suggested that the economic team should take immediate steps to stabilise the value of rupee and finalise the International Monetary Fund programme for the betterment of the economy.

The coalition partners also pledged to support the government’s tough decisions to improve the economy.

The two leaders maintained that they are ready to deal with the possible political crisis in Punjab after the apex court verdict.