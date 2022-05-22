19th Westbury National Tennis Championship concludes

LAHORE – Top seeds excelled and clinched the titles in their respective categories in the 19th Westbury Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded at Modern Club Karachi.

Rasheed Jan Muhammad, Chief Executive of Westbury Group, graced the concluding day as chief guest. Dr Abdul Sattar of Modern Club was guest of honor while other prominent ones were Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Rashid Malik, Ahmed Ali Rajpoot, Mahfoozul Haq, Sarwar Hussain, Rafi Derbari, Imtiaz Sheikh, M Saeed, Kalim Awan, Touqeer Hashmi, Anwar Baig, Zafar Hasan, Erum Bukhari, Amber Nazir, Iqbal Memon, Fouzia Fala, Mahiya Moin, Perween Akhter, Qudsia Rja, Jamil Khan, Ali Mansoor Zaidi, Altaf Hussain, Sakina Zafar and others.

Chief guest Rashid Jan Muhammad congratulated the winners and runners-up and announced to continue sponsoring the Westbury National Tennis in the 20th edition as well. M Khalid Rehmani announced to hold 2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis from May 28 in Karachi followed by 9th Indus Pharma National and 11th Essa Lab National later this year. He also announced to inaugurate a beach tennis court at Liaqat University of Health Jamshoro.

Asad Zaman and Amir Mazari from Lahore won the double crowns, whereas Lahore Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Group) and Hyderabad’s Rashid Ali clinched U-12 and U-10 singles titles respectively. Natalia Zaman of Karachi continued her supremacy, winning the girls U-18 title without losing single set. The girls U-14 singles final will be played on Monday between Inaya Sayeed and Dalia Shazim both from Karachi.

In the girls U-18 singles final, Natalia Zaman beat Inaya Sayeed 6-2, 6-2, in the boys U-16 singles final, Asad Zaman beat Faiz Ilyas 6-1, 6-0, in the boys U-14 singles final, Amir Mazari beat Zohaib Afzal 4-1, 1-4, 4-1, in the girls U-14 singles semifinal, Inaya Sayed beat Laibah 4-0, 4-0, in the U-14 doubles final, Amir Mazari/Samer Zaman beat Zohaib Afzal/Muzamil 4-1, 4-1.

In the U-12 singles final, Zohaib Afzal beat Ali Bachani 4-0, 4-0, in the U-10 singles final, Rashid Ali beat Zayd Zaman 4-0, 4-0, in the U-8 singles final, Umer Zaman beat Rahim Faisal 11-9, 10-8, in the men’s singles final, Shahab Khan beat Muhammad Ali 6-1, 3-6, 10-7. In the end, the chief guest Rashid Jan Muhammad distributed prizes among the winners and top performers.