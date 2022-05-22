Staff Reporter

1st Asia School Summer Golf to be contested today at Gymkhana

LAHORE – Ayesha Hamid of American School of International Academics and Tournament Director of 1st Asia School Summer Golf Tournament has emerged as an adherent promoter of ladies golf and will be playing host to the 1st Asia School Golf Tournament at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course today (Sunday). While sporty ladies and highly talented girls will appear in theme dress light blue and white to win honors and appealing prizes, also competing will be some enormously talented males, who represent the early bird genre of golfers of Lahore Gymkhana and have been categorized as such as they prefer to indulge in golf activity in the earliest hours of the day all the year round and have been doing it for years and years, thus fulfilling their fervour and appetite for golf. Ayesha Hamid shared that the competition for ladies is divided into four segments including gold, silver, bronze and seniors. In this way she hopes to make the competition an equitable one for the upcoming golf playing ladies too.

