APP

All set for 2nd phase of LG by-polls on KP vacant seats

Peshawar – All has been set for the second phase of local bodies by-election on vacant seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be held on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 65,000 voters would exercise the right of franchise. The polling will start at 8am and continue till 5pm without break. The ballot papers were handed to the presiding officers for onward delivery to the polling stations.

The by-election was being held at Kurram, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Upper Kohistan, Kolai Palas and Malakand.

Arrangements were completed for by-elections in six tehsils and 26 village and neighbourhood councils where 52 polling stations and 130 booths were set up. These seats fell vacant due to various reasons.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Sharjeel, Nasir visit UAE Consulate, condole Khalifa’s demise

Islamabad

Akbar Nasir replaces Ahsan Younas as IGP Islamabad

Islamabad

CDA’s legal advisor appearing in courts against federal govt

Islamabad

WHO inaugurates dry storage warehouse to enhance storage capacity at FDI

Islamabad

Police fail in carrying out search operation around Bani Gala House

Islamabad

Barrister Fahad Malik’s mother appeals SC to take suo motu on his murder

Islamabad

NIH issues advisory to prevent primary amoebic meningoencephalitis

Islamabad

Attock police arrest 8 accused in different cases

Islamabad

ITP take action against high beam lights, LEDs

Islamabad

Consumption of soft drinks in summer can lead to fatty liver diseases: Health experts

1 of 1,492

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More