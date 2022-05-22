Anchorperson booked for spreading hate against state institutions

HYDERABAD – Anchorperson Arshad Sharif on Saturday was booked by allegedly spreading hate against the state’s institutions. The first information report was registered against the anchorperson by the B-Section police station, Latifabad on the complaint of a local resident Tayyab Hussain Bhatti under sections 131, 153 and 505 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The complainant maintained that he watched a video of Arshad Sharif on YouTube in which he was speaking against the institutions.