Staff Reporter

Attock police arrest 8 accused in different cases

ATTOCK- Police have arrested eight accused including a young boy for allegedly harassing a female student. A case has been registered and all have been sent behind the bars.
In the first incident, a female student of the University of Education Attock told police that when she left the university campus at 08:30 PM, two young boys sitting near the main gate started staring at her, chased her all the way home on a motorbike and then manhandled and disgraced her. Her mother, brother, and other neighbours came out when she shouted for help. One of the boys Wahab resident of Mohala Shed Attock was overpowered and handed over to police while his accomplice Talal resident of Farooq-e-Azam colony escaped. Police are trying to arrest him.
In other attempts, police arrested five drug peddlers including Tauseer Ahmad, Wakeel Shah, Muhammad Sajjad, Amir Afzal, and Zain-ul-Abideen from different areas and recovered 3.4kg of hashish from their possession.
Yet in another attempt, police arrested Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Parvez from Dhok Syedan Road Fatehjang and recovered two pistols from their possession while their two accomplices Asif and Dildar escaped. Reportedly, all were sitting there for a dacoity.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Two soldiers martyred in Mir Ali terrorist attack

Headlines

PM condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik’s conviction in fake case

National

Pakistan’s agreement with IMF likely ‘in two days’

National

Any social media post against Constitution can’t be allowed, says Marriyum

National

‘In this context of total chaos’

National

‘Widely respected’ CJP named among 100 most influential people of 2022

National

SBP raises policy rate to 13.75pc to arrest inflation

National

Anti-Americanism growing in Pakistan right now: Imran

National

Imran trying to create unrest, polarisation through hybrid warfare tools, says Ahsan

National

Govt to put country on right track, fight corruption: Asif

1 of 2,487

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More