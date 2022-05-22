Attock police arrest 8 accused in different cases

ATTOCK- Police have arrested eight accused including a young boy for allegedly harassing a female student. A case has been registered and all have been sent behind the bars.

In the first incident, a female student of the University of Education Attock told police that when she left the university campus at 08:30 PM, two young boys sitting near the main gate started staring at her, chased her all the way home on a motorbike and then manhandled and disgraced her. Her mother, brother, and other neighbours came out when she shouted for help. One of the boys Wahab resident of Mohala Shed Attock was overpowered and handed over to police while his accomplice Talal resident of Farooq-e-Azam colony escaped. Police are trying to arrest him.

In other attempts, police arrested five drug peddlers including Tauseer Ahmad, Wakeel Shah, Muhammad Sajjad, Amir Afzal, and Zain-ul-Abideen from different areas and recovered 3.4kg of hashish from their possession.

Yet in another attempt, police arrested Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Parvez from Dhok Syedan Road Fatehjang and recovered two pistols from their possession while their two accomplices Asif and Dildar escaped. Reportedly, all were sitting there for a dacoity.