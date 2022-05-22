Our Staff Reporter

BAP leader gunned down in Mastung

QUETTA – A leader of Balochistan Awami Party was gunned down in wee hours of the day in Mastung district on Saturday.

Police said that BAP leader Mama Noor Ahmed Bangulzai was on his way to home when unknown armed assailants opened fire at him outside the District Headquarters Hospital Mastung.

As a result, he died soon after receiving multiple bullet shots.

The armed men managed to escape the crime scene. Soon after the incident, the local administration reached at the site and shifted the body to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The cause of the killing is yet to be ascertained. Police registered a case and initiated the probe into the killing of a political leader.  Meanwhile chief of Bangulzai Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai and others flayed the killing of BAP leader demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

 

