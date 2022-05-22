Barrister Fahad Malik’s mother appeals SC to take suo motu on his murder

ISLAMABAD – Maleeha Soomro, mother of Barrister Fahad Malik, who was gunned down in the capital some six years ago, appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo motu on the murder of her son as additional and session judge is allegedly trying to give the killers relief in the case.

She said that the apex court had also deleted section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 from the FIR.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Maleeha Soomro said that her son Barrister Fahad Malik was murdered in the capital by a mafia on Margalla Road some six years ago.

The apex court had deleted section 7 of ATA, 1997 from the FIR and had transferred the high profile case to a lower court where ASJ Zafar Iqbal is all set to conduct a hearing in the case. “I don’t trust ASJ Zafar Iqbal as he is taking the side of killers and can grant them bails,” she said adding that he shouldn’t hear our case which should be transferred to another judge’s court. “Lower Court Judge Zafar Iqbal has met my son’s killers. Judge Zafar Iqbal is not trusted. He should be stopped from hearing our case and the case should be transferred to another judge’s court because the lawyers of our killers are being heard in the court of Judge Zafar Iqbal till evening,” the mother alleged.

A writ petition was also filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the CJP should resume hearing while the case should be monitored. Justice should be provided to the children and family of the victim, said Maleeha Soomro adding that her son Barrister Fahad Malik was brutally killed by Raja Arshad, the kingpin of the land mafia, by firing 43 bullets.

She added today (Saturday) is Fahad Malik’s birthday and she has been humiliated for six years. The judges of the Islamabad High Court remarked that this is not terrorism.

She said, “I was terrified when the killer Raja Arshad escaped from the scene after the murder and was later arrested from Torkham Border.” Criminals are being facilitated by prosecuting cases in the dark of night, she said adding, “I do not want my case to be decided by an unscrupulous judge because it has happened before that the judge tried to grant him bail. If the accused is granted bail then the accused will run away.”

She appealed to the Supreme Court to monitor the case and provide justice to the children and family of Barrister Fahad Malik.