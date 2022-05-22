Buzdar sends legal notice of Rs 500 million to Aun Chaudhry

Former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sent a legal notice of Rs. Rs. 500 million to Aun Chaudhry on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar’s legal notice states that Aun Chaudhry has made baseless allegations against him in a private TV program. Aun Chaudhry should apologize for the baseless allegations. Otherwise, legal action will be taken.

The former CM further said that in case of not withdrawing the allegations and non-apology, a claim of Rs. 500 million would be filed.