Our Staff Reporter

Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa assumes charge as LDA DG

LAHORE – Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday assumed the charge of his office as Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General. LDA Director DG Headquarters and other officers received Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa. LDA officials congratulated him on assuming the office and gave a detailed briefing on various issues. Speaking on the occasion, Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that as per the vision of Punjab government, the LDA would improve the service delivery to citizens, adding that all possible steps would be taken to resolve the problems of citizens in the shortest possible time.

He said that ongoing projects of LDA would be completed on priority basis, adding that new development projects would also be started. The LDA DG said that officers should take all possible steps to provide relief to citizens.

 

