Chief Secretary reviews operation in Sherani forest

QUETTA – Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili on Saturday visited Shirani district to review the operation carried out to extinguish the fire that erupted in Sherani hills. Chief Secretary Balochistan during his visit paid an aerial view of the fire that engulfed the famous pine and olive forest.

He was accompanied by the Secretary Home and tribal affairs, secretary forest and DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Later, Commissioner Zhob Division Bashir Baazi gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary Balochistan regarding the operation carried out by the district administration along with PDMA and forest department. Chief Secretary Balochistan expressing his displeasure over the pace of operation issued directives for utilizing all available resources to put out uncontrolled fire that has put human settlements, wild lives and natural resources at stake.

He also instructed the DG PDMA to provide all necessary items and assistance to the people of the affected areas. “ Departments engaged in dousing the blaze shall move heaven and earth to perform this national obligation and responsibility,” he maintained.