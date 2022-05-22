Our Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary reviews operation in Sherani forest

QUETTA – Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili on Saturday visited Shirani district to review the operation carried out to extinguish the fire that erupted in Sherani hills. Chief Secretary Balochistan during his visit paid an aerial view of the fire that engulfed the famous pine and olive forest.

He was accompanied by the Secretary Home and tribal affairs, secretary forest and DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Later, Commissioner Zhob Division Bashir Baazi gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary Balochistan regarding the operation carried out by the district administration along with PDMA and forest department. Chief Secretary Balochistan expressing his displeasure over the pace of operation issued directives for utilizing all available resources to put out uncontrolled fire that has put human settlements, wild lives and natural resources at stake.

He also instructed the DG PDMA to provide all necessary items and assistance to the people of the affected areas. “ Departments engaged in dousing the blaze shall move heaven and earth to perform this national obligation and responsibility,” he maintained.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Two soldiers martyred in Mir Ali terrorist attack

Headlines

PM condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik’s conviction in fake case

National

Pakistan’s agreement with IMF likely ‘in two days’

National

Any social media post against Constitution can’t be allowed, says Marriyum

National

‘In this context of total chaos’

National

‘Widely respected’ CJP named among 100 most influential people of 2022

National

SBP raises policy rate to 13.75pc to arrest inflation

National

Anti-Americanism growing in Pakistan right now: Imran

National

Imran trying to create unrest, polarisation through hybrid warfare tools, says Ahsan

National

Govt to put country on right track, fight corruption: Asif

1 of 985

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More