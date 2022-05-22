Climate change, high fertilizer prices badly affecting crops in KP

Peshawar – Climate change and high fertilizer prices have adversely affected wheat crop and resulted in more than 30% reduction in the crop production in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province this season, according to farmers and agriculture experts.

It merits a mention here that the spring season could not become visible this year as the heatwave struck the KP province in March. Also, a low rainfall resulted in premature and weak wheat crop this year.

Dr Farhad Ali, a subject matter specialist for plant protection KP Agriculture Directorate, told this correspondent that among all areas of the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was more prone to climate change.

“The rainfall pattern is changing fast in the province and the crops are the most affected because they are exposed to the environment and climate more than anything else,” he elaborated.

Muhammad Diyar Khan, a farmer based in Katlang town of rural Mardan district, told this correspondent that his family normally produces 40 maunds of wheat in a season, but this time they expected around 25 maunds of the crop.

“There was no rainfall from January up to March, and this badly affected the crop. Also, many people did not use urea due to its higher prices. The urea, which used to be available for Rs1800, has been sold at Rs3000 even, which is why many farmers did not use it,” the farmer elaborated.

He said the wheat harvest normally starts in May, but this time it started from mid-April due to the dry weather.

Khalid Hameed, a grower based in Peshawar, said that a farmer has spent much money on crop, but his output is going to be far less this season.

Agriculture experts believe the province is more prone to climate change compared to other areas of Pakistan

“For good crop, farmers purchase and use urea, DAP fertilizer and nitrophos. All these products remained out of the purchasing power of many farmers this year. Urea was available for Rs3000 in the back market in February-March, the months when it is required for the cultivation. Also, DAP’s price remained around Rs7000 per sack this time, which was high amount. This is why many did not use these products and as a result, the crop this year is weak,” he added.

He estimated a reduction of 30% in the wheat production this season in his area. He also said that the Agriculture Department should bring in new seeds, which can produce more crop.

“Our seeds normally produce up to 20 maunds wheat crop per acre, but this time the crop is around 13 maunds per acre of area,” he claimed.

However, the plant specialist Dr Farhad Ali also cites several other factors for good crop.

“Although we provide quality seeds, some farmers don’t event consult us. They just purchase the seeds from market,” he added.

He said that only seeds were not enough but that the farmers should water their fields at an appropriate time, sow the seeds timely and also use fertilizers in a right way for good production.

He said that according to a recent research, the central areas of KP including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, etc and Northern Areas are nowadays more suitable for the production of fruit while the environment of the southern areas of KP is suitable for the production of wheat and other crops.