Staff Reporter

Commissioner Bahawalpur assumes charge

BAHAWALPUR – Newly posted Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Jahangir Anwar Raja assumed charge of his office on Saturday. He presided over a high-level  meeting through video-link, attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalanagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Waseem Azhar and other officers who briefed Commissioner about ongoing development projects in their respective districts and performance of various departments. Commissioner directed to complete the ongoing projects in time and ensure high quality of work, adding that all-out efforts must be done to provide relief to the masses.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Two soldiers martyred in Mir Ali terrorist attack

Headlines

PM condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik’s conviction in fake case

National

Pakistan’s agreement with IMF likely ‘in two days’

National

Any social media post against Constitution can’t be allowed, says Marriyum

National

‘In this context of total chaos’

National

‘Widely respected’ CJP named among 100 most influential people of 2022

National

SBP raises policy rate to 13.75pc to arrest inflation

National

Anti-Americanism growing in Pakistan right now: Imran

National

Imran trying to create unrest, polarisation through hybrid warfare tools, says Ahsan

National

Govt to put country on right track, fight corruption: Asif

1 of 8,742

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More