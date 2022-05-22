Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills, Ashiana Iqbal references

LAHORE – An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz till June 4. The court also adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme reference against PM Shehbaz Sharif, former principal secretary to the PM Fawad Hassan Fawad, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema and others till June 4.

Accountability Court Judge Malik Muhammad Sajid Ali heard both the references. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and others appeared before the court and got their attendance marked. The court was apprised that the counsel for Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz was busy before the Special Judge Central in connection with their bail petitions in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency. At this, the court allowed Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others to leave and adjourned the case till June 4.