APP

Daboori Hospital made functional in Orakzai

PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF) has made Daboori Hospital Orakzai fully functional for patients.

Staff has also been appointed in Daboori Hospital and all necessary medicines and equipments have been made available in the hospital. Building of the hospital has also been renovated and facilities have been provided for patients and their attendants in the waiting area.

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai said that district administration is working for the facilitation of patients and to ensure them best available healthcare treatment.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Sharjeel, Nasir visit UAE Consulate, condole Khalifa’s demise

Islamabad

Akbar Nasir replaces Ahsan Younas as IGP Islamabad

Islamabad

CDA’s legal advisor appearing in courts against federal govt

Islamabad

WHO inaugurates dry storage warehouse to enhance storage capacity at FDI

Islamabad

Police fail in carrying out search operation around Bani Gala House

Islamabad

Barrister Fahad Malik’s mother appeals SC to take suo motu on his murder

Islamabad

NIH issues advisory to prevent primary amoebic meningoencephalitis

Islamabad

Attock police arrest 8 accused in different cases

Islamabad

ITP take action against high beam lights, LEDs

Islamabad

Consumption of soft drinks in summer can lead to fatty liver diseases: Health experts

1 of 1,492

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More