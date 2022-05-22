DB PBC removed on complaint by PML-N senator

Islamabad – The Information MInistry on Saturday removed Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Asim Gichi, on the complaint of PML-N senator Irfan Sidiqui.Official sources told The Nation that Senator Irfan Sidiqui was unhappy over the cutting of valuable and old trees from the lawn of Radio Pakistan Rawalpindi and later their auction by DG Asim Gichi. Swnator Sidiqui wrote a letter to the senate Information and broadcasting committee headed by senator Faisal Javed over the cutting of the trees from Radio Pakistan Rawalpindi. DG PBC Asim Gichi told the committee through communication that trees were cut and auctioned to overcome the financial crisis being faced by Radio Pakistan and due legal process was adopted before trees were auctioned. The matter made its way to the PM office, which directed the Information MInister to look into the complaint of Irfan Sidiqui, who is considered close to former PM Nawaz Sharif. Asim Gichi was called by Federal Information Minister Marrium Aurangzeb for explanation into the whole story, who according to sources could not satisfy the Minister and was subsequently removed from the post. The PM office and the Information Ministry was also unhappy over the statement made by the PBC employees union against senator Irfan Sidiqui for writing a letter to senate Information and broadcasting committee. The union statement was carried in the national press.

Sameena Farzeen an officer of Information Group in BPS-20 has been given the charge of the DG PBC with immediate effect on saturday. Mr Asim Gichi has been given charge of DG cyber wing of the Information MInistry.

Meanwhile, the Information MInistry got its own grade 22 officer Mr Saeed Javed. He is currently serving as DG Information service academy and likely to be made federal secretary Information next week.

Mr Javed was promoted to the senior most grade BPS-22 by high powered promotion board held this week with PM shehbaz Sharif in the chair.