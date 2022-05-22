Our Staff Reporter

DC Sukkur visits exam centres

SUKKUR – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said that there are complete ban on cheating in the examinations in the entire district Sukkur.
During his visits to several exams centers here on Saturday, he inspected and witnessed the arrangement of the annual exams of the higher secondary education. The DC gave necessary directions to the concerned officers for ensuring security and other related arrangements well in time for smooth conduct of the examination. The concerned officers were instructed to ensure that students enter the examination centres at least one hour before the start of exams and no one enters the examination halls with mobile phones or other electronic gadgets.
Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur, Syed Ghulam Mujutba Shah said that those candidates found appearing in exams in place of others would be arrested and legal action would be taken against them.
Moreover, he said that there are complete ban on use of mobile phones and other unfair means in the exams. The same would be confiscated if was recovered from the candidates during search, he added.

More Stories
National

Two soldiers martyred in Mir Ali terrorist attack

Headlines

PM condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik’s conviction in fake case

National

Pakistan’s agreement with IMF likely ‘in two days’

National

Any social media post against Constitution can’t be allowed, says Marriyum

National

‘In this context of total chaos’

National

‘Widely respected’ CJP named among 100 most influential people of 2022

National

SBP raises policy rate to 13.75pc to arrest inflation

National

Anti-Americanism growing in Pakistan right now: Imran

National

Imran trying to create unrest, polarisation through hybrid warfare tools, says Ahsan

National

Govt to put country on right track, fight corruption: Asif

1 of 985

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More