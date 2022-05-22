ECP issues show-cause notice to PM Shehbaz for not holding intra party polls

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued show- cause notice to PML-N President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not holding intra party elections of the party.

The last date to conduct the intra-party election for PML-N was March 22,2022, adding that PML-N has failed to submit the certificate of the intra party elections to the commission.

The commission has issued show cause notices to 11 political parties for not holding intra party elections in their parties.

The final notices have been issued to all political parties leadership and no further time will be given to them for holding intra party elections.

The ECP said that the show cause notice has been issued to all parties asked them why not to disqualify the parties for allotment of their electoral symbols. The notice issued the parties was including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Gulali (PTI G) Pakistan Kisan Party, Pakistan Qaumi Yakjehti Party, Muhb e Watan Naujawnan Inqilab Anjuman, Mutahida Ulema e Mashaih council of Pakistan, Pakistan Aman Party, Sunni Attehad Council, Sunni Tehreek Council, Aam Admi Tehreek Pakistan, All Pakistan Tehreek, Pakistan Human Rights Party.

However, the final notice has issued to six political parties for conducting intra Party elections.

The elections of Intraparty of Aam Aadmi Log Atehad will be held on 23 August, Pakistan Awami Raj on 26, Pakistan National Muslim League will hold Intra Party elections on 6 June. The Peoples Movement of Pakistan will hold Intra Party elections on 4 August, Tehreek Darwaishan Pakistan will be holding Intra Party elections on 15 July, adding that Pakistan Sunni Tehreek will hold Intra Party elections till 22 May.

The intraparty elections date for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf was 13 June 2021 but the date of PTI intra party elections was extended to 13 June 2022 due to its request.

The ECP warned the party president that the party can be disqualified for not conducting intraparty elections. All registered political parties were ordered to conduct an intraparty election by the ECP on September 11, 2022.