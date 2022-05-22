Every action being taken at behest of Shehbaz: Parvez Elahi

Condemning the arrest and raids, Parvez Elahi said that every action is being taken at the behest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The face of the Sharifs is being exposed before the nation as the government is taking unconstitutional steps,” Elahi said.

Elahi, while referring to PM Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, said “the father-son duo are doing this to the assembly because they have less numbers.”

He questioned how he could assume charge as the Punjab governor when Omar Sarfaraz Cheema still serves the post. He said that he is still a candidate for the CM s slot.

Despite the security situation around the PA, the speaker urged the MPAs to reach the assembly.

“The assembly will surely meet today. Let s see who stops the elected MPAs from entering the assembly,” Elahi said, adding that they will face the government s fascism firmly.

He said that all MPAs will attend the session as no one can stop the elected representatives from going to the assembly.