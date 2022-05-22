Staff Reporter

FBBA to hold trials to select Islamabad Basketball Team on 23rd

LAHORE- The trials to select the Islamabad Basketball Team for the upcoming Veteran Memorial All Pakistan Basketball Tournament 2022 will be held on May 23 at F-6 Basketball Courts Islamabad at 8:00 pm. Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) Secretary General Ouj-e-Zahoor announced this on Saturday and added that thereafter, a training camp will be held at the same venue. It is pertinent to add here that All Pakistan Veteran Memorial Basketball Tournament will be held under the aegis of Federal Basketball Association (GBBA) from May 30 to June 4 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, in which all the affiliated units of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) will participate for top honors. The FBBA Secretary also appreciated the authorities of CDA and Pakistan Sports Board for extending their full cooperation for holding the basketball event in their respective venues.

 

 

 

 

