MATEEN HAIDER

FO marks 71-year Pak-China relations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have completed a long journey of seventy one years of establishment of their diplomatic relations. June 21st, marks the 71st anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. The foreign office organised a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate this occasion, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Chargé d’Affaires of the People’s Republic of China   Pang Chunxue, senior officials of the Foreign Office, and Chinese diplomats participated in the ceremony. In his remarks, the foreign secretary underscored that the multifaceted, time-tested relationship with China was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

 

