Govt asked to avert armed clash, solve land dispute in SW

Wana – Leaders of various political parties in South Waziristan tribal district have demanded the authorities to resolve the land dispute between two Wazir sub-tribes who have taken positions and may engage in an armed clash.

Speaking to journalists, the leaders of Awami National Party, Pakistan People’s Party and Jamaat-e-Islami said the dispute had been lingering on for years but recently the armed men from Zalikhel and Khojelkhel sub-tribes of Wazir have taken positions against one another and it may lead to a deadly clash.

They demanded the local administration and law-enforcement agencies to play their role to settle the land dispute in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district. Deputy Commissioner Amjad Meraj told The Nation that they had deployed policemen in the area while the administration had also sent a team to resolve the dispute between the locals.

On the other hand, District Police Officer Khanzeb Khan said that around 150 police personnel had been deployed on the disputed land for the last 24 hours. He said that hopefully, the issue would be resolved through negotiations soon.