Humna focusing to maintain position, Parkha improves round score

LAHORE – In fresh turn of events at Egyptian Ladies Amateur Open, Nefratiti Cup 2022 being held at El Gouna Golf Club Hurghada, from May 19 to 22, Humna Amjad lost few shots due to strong winds and weather conditions that made it difficult for her to maintain more pars.

She finished strongly with birdies on 17th and 18th hole, to post 77, 5 over par. With 3 birdies and 9 pars, she is 4 over for the championship after 2nd round and is tied for 2nd position with a Tunisian player, Ghoziene Saki. Parkha Ejaz, on the other hand, improved her first-round score by 1 shot. She shot back-to-back birdies on hole No. 4 and 5 and third birdie being on the 9th hole. With 3 birdies and 9 pars, she played 75, 3-over-par and is at 7 over for the championship, currently tied at 4th position with a Moroccan player, Sonia Bayahya.

Moroccan Player Sofia Cherif Essakali has gained a comfortable lead of 7 strokes in the championship while the second Moroccan player also playing well and tied with Parkha for 4th position. Tunisian player, Ghoziene Saki, giving a tough competition to Hamna Amjad, tied with her for 2nd position after round 2. The battle seems to be in between these three countries. Players from the host country Egypt, are not on top of the chart though they are certainly gaining a lot of experience.

The participation of Pakistan Lady Golfers in such prestigious international events provides an excellent opportunity to play against an international field and gain valuable experience that will help them in future events. The competitor countries include, UAE, Canada, Morocco, Tunisia, Qatar, Jordan, Russia, Korea and the host country Egypt.

It’s heartening to see Pakistan flag flying high with both our golfers in top 4. The initiatives of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) is bearing fruit. In order to train girls to play under pressure, while gaining confidence, their enrollment in such highly competitive international tournaments is crucial. All preparations will lead towards the single biggest event – Olympics!

The strong determination of the lady member of the Executive Members of PGF, to place Pakistan on golfing map of the world, is highly commendable and must be recognized. With such relentless efforts and exceptional initiatives taken by the ladies, more talent will be inducted and more girls will show interest in taking up golf, as a sport, seriously.