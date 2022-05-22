Imran Khan pushed opponents against the wall during his tenure: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that Imran Khan pushed his opponents against the wall during his tenure and nation will not forgive those who brought the country to the brink of destruction.

Talking to the media at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), PM Shehbaz said that PKLI Chairman Board of Governors has been reinstated and PKLI was created for the treatment of the poor, adding that Nursing University to be completed in one year.

Taking a dig at PTI Chairman, Shehbaz said that NAB has not been able to prove any corruption against me and Imran Khan made false promises to the people and no one got a house and a job.

Premier futher said that Imran Niazi used to dictate the NAB day and night , former PM also instructed Shehzad Akbar to put him to sleep on the ground in jail. Now PTI chairman is mixing poison in the society and is also responsible for the current crumbling economy, PM Shehbaz added