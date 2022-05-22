Imran ‘may be’ arrested if govt allies decide to do so: Rana

LAHORE – Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s politics would end if he was sent to jail even for three days.

Talking to reporters at Model Town, he wished that Imran Khan should be detained in the same jail cell where he (Rana Sanaullah) was detained, and said that such decisions could not be made without the consultation with allies as it was a coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan may be arrested if the coalition government would decide to do so, adding that national institutions should stand with Pakistan.

To a question about Punjab Assembly’s session, he said that Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi should firstly conduct voting on no-confidence motion against him in Punjab Assembly before convening the session.

Rana Sanaullah Khan also said that present government will complete its constitutional tenure. Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, along party leader Ataullah Tarar, he said government does not want to put further load on the public.

He said all decisions will be taken through consultation with allied parties who will not be given any surprise. The minister said that it was the PTI government which made agreement with the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) but the agreement with the IMF needed to be continued to revive the economic condition of the country, adding that increase in oil prices as per the IMF conditions was not acceptable to the PML-N leadership as it could further put burden on the poor and bring another storm of inflation. The economy had suffered a serve blow due to mistakes committed by the past

government, he maintained.

Rana Sanaullah said: “If the coalition government is allowed to work freely with necessary

support, I believe the government can steer the country out of such challenging situation

but if we are not allowed to perform, the government after taking allies on board may think

of having peoples’ fresh mandate”.

To a question, the minister said that PML-N Chief Mian Nawaz Sharif did not want to add

more burden on people as the inflation had already broken the backbone of the people

during the last three years, adding that the decisions were being made after the consultation

with Nawaz Sharif as he was also part of the process of taking allies into confidence through

video link.

To another query, Rana Sanaullah said that false cases were registered against the PML-N

leadership and a biased approach led by Shahzad Akbar was used in FIRs registration,

investigation and prosecution for political victimization, he added. The judiciary could ensure

prompt justice and relief through suo motu notices but the notices should also be taken against

the discrimination, political victimization against PML-N members and previous government’s

corruption scams, he asserted.

The minister also demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notices on

victimization of PML-N members. “We respect the judiciary and its jurisdiction”, he maintained.

Rana Sanaullah approaches court for unfreezing bank accounts

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday approached a special court for unfreezing his bank accounts and property, frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in connection with a case.

A special court issued notices to the ANF on an application filed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for the purpose and sought reply till May 25.

The Judge, Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances, heard the drug trafficking case, wherein Rana Sanaullah and others appeared in the court.

A counsel on behalf of Rana Sanaullah argued before the court that the ANF had frozen property and bank accounts of his client, while submitting an application for unfreezing them. He submitted that his client was facing financial difficulties due to his frozen bank accounts and property. He pleaded with the court to direct authorities concerned for unfreezing the accounts and property.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the ANF and sought reply till May 25.