Imran should be ashamed of uttering derogatory remarks against Maryam, says PM

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday regretted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had given derogatory remarks about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

In a brief talk with reporter after attending a case hearing here, he said Imran Khan’s indecent remarks ought to be condemned, as such words against women were deemed to be totally inappropriate in the society. He said: “How will our mothers, sisters and daughters feel that a person, who has no regard for women, claims to be their leader.”

Maryam Nawaz, he said, was the daughter of the nation and Imran Khan should be ashamed of uttering such remarks.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday defended the arrest of former human rights minister and PTI leader Shireen Mazari by police officials, saying that no one is above the law.

Addressing the PML-N’s social media team in Lahore soon after Mazari’s arrest, Maryam said: “If the Anti-Corruption [Establishment] arrested her then they must have a reason to do so.”

Maryam said she found out of Mazari’s arrest through the news, adding that “I wasn’t happy to hear this.”

Narrating the reported details of the case against Mazari, Maryam claimed it was registered during the government of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and involved the transfer of 800-Kanals of state property to a “bogus company.”

“I was hearing on TV that the PTI is playing the aurat (woman) card on this [incident] that a woman was arrested,” she said. Maryam warned the PTI not to resort to the aurat card as she narrated the details and circumstances of her own previous arrests and the “treatment meted” out to her.

“I didn’t play the aurat card … I was also a woman, someone’s daughter and was in jail for a baseless political case but I never feigned being mazloom (oppressed).”

Despite that, Maryam said she did not believe in revenge. She said Mazari should face the charge she has been arrested on and provide answers and evidence to prove it wrong.

PML-N defends, PTI protests Mazari’s arrest

“If she is successful in this and proved innocent then I promise the nation that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be the first one standing with her.

“But this can’t happen that you brutally violate the Constitution and then you start blaming the courts why they were opened at night for you,” the PML-N vice president said, apparently referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah while talking to reporter in Lahore on Saturday said that the government had no role in arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari as the institutions concerned had arrested her on legal grounds, he added.

PTI strongly reacts to Mazari’s arrest

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday strongly reacted over the arrest of its senior leader and former human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari by the anti-corruption department and called it a “declaration of war” by the government.

The PTI also warned of a strong response if the government made an attempt to arrest former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan ahead of the party’s long march to Islamabad.

After the arrest of Dr Mazari by female officials of Islamabad Police, Chairman PTI Imran Khan in a statement called on his supporters to hold protests countrywide against the arrest. He also said that he would announce the much-awaited anti-government march today (Sunday) after a meeting of the party’s Core Committee scheduled to be held in Peshawar.

“Shireen is strong and fearless, if the imported Govt. thinks it can coerce her by this fascism, they have miscalculated!”

Khan went on to say that the PTI’s movement was completely peaceful and alleged that this “fascist imported” government wanted to push the country towards chaos. He claimed that the present government, after sending the economy into a tailspin, now wanted anarchy to avoid elections.

Speaking to the media twice in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry labelled the arrest of the senior party leader as “declaration of war by the government.” He said that if that was the case, then it would be a declaration of war from their end as well.

Chaudhry termed the arrest as abduction and said that this was a grave human rights violation.

“Our protest is peaceful and don’t make it a war,” he said and added, “If war would have to fight against injustice, we are ready for this and it will be fought in every street and corner.”

Earlier in the day, Secretary General PTI Asad Umar talking to reporters outside the residence of party chief Imran Khan in Bani Gala warned the government of strong response if any attempt was made either to arrest or harm former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said that if this happened, then neither the party leadership nor Khan himself would be able to stop party workers from reacting. “If an attempt is made to arrest Imran Khan or threaten his life, then you will be responsible for what happens in Pakistan …We will not be able to control Pakistan”.