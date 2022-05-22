Imran Mukhtar

Imran’s ‘indecent remarks’ against Maryam spark outrage

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s ‘vulgar’ remarks about ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz at a public rally in Multan have sparked outrage among  different segments of the society including the political leadership.

After a video clip of Khan, taking a jibe at PML-N vice president Maryam went viral on social media; people belonging to different walks of life including women, rights activists, representatives of civil society, journalists and politicians criticised Khan for his ‘misogynistic’ remarks.

They demanded ex-premier Khan to apologise not only to Maryam but also to all women of the country for his sexist remarks and poor choice of words.

Maryam might annoy her husband the way she repeats my name so passionately during public gatherings, Khan had said while addressing his charged supporters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet said that the entire nation, especially women should condemn the use of such indecent   language against Maryam. He said that Khan could not hide his crimes against the country while using such petty language. He said that former prime minister was the first person in history who, being the chief of a political party, has taken himself to such lows of uncivilized behaviour.

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement also strongly criticised the “inappropriate language” used by Imran Khan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned that   PTI chief should rein in his language, and if needed, the PML-N also knew how to deal with those that indulge in such filthy language, he added.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), a non-government organisation, in a statement said that former prime minister Khan’s vile remarks about Maryam Nawaz at the PTI’s Multan rally have “plumbed the depths of misogyny”.

“It is simply unacceptable that the political narrative should crumble into such glaring intolerance and sexism,” the HRCP said. It advised that Khan is a national leader and he must learn to conduct national conversations with his political rivals. “He owes an apology not just to Maryam but to all women”.

Digital and women rights activist Nighat Dad said that Khan should immediately apologise for his “crass and misogynistic comments, this foul language shows how he sees female politicians from other political parties as sex objects especially the ones who criticise him on his performance & policies”.  “This is beyond disgusting,” she added.

 

