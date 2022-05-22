Our Staff Reporter

ITP take action against high beam lights, LEDs

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and light-emitting diodes (LED) during the drive.

Acting Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Majid Iqbal on Saturday said the decision has been made to ensure a safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents. Several vehicles having such lights had to face action during the drive while such lights were also impounded.

Special squads have been constituted to check their use by motorists while police pickets would be erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue, and 9th Avenue. Night shift in-charges will lead this campaign while the education wing will make people aware of the risks involved in using these lights.

ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 is also arranging special programmes informing people about the risks involved in using these lights. Acting SP (Traffic) has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police so that a safe road environment can be ensured in the city.

