Staff Reporter

Jahangir Tareen calls group’s meeting to discuss MPAs deseating

LAHORE – ‘Estranged’ member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday convened his group’s meeting to discuss the situation arising out of the deseating of the party’s dissident members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The group members will mull over challenging the ECP’s decision in the courts besides chalking out their future course of action.  Giving its decision on the reference sent by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a three-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, had yesterday (Friday, May 20, 2022) deseated 25 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

 

, who voted in favour of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the chief minister’s election, ignoring party’s directive not to do so.

 

Those deseated also included the MPAs belonging to the Tareen group.  The ECP said in its judgement that it had reached the conclusion that during the election for Punjab chief minister, PTI’s dissident members cast their votes in favour of the candidate of the rival party.

 

