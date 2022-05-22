Karachi’s playgrounds property of our youth: Wahab

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi, Sindh government spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday that Karachi’s playgrounds are property of our youth.

“The purpose of these playgrounds, parks and open spaces is to provide citizens with an environment where they can display their talents as well as have fun with their family members,” the administrator said this while talking to media after inaugurating flood lights at Gulberg Cricket Ground.

Also present on the occasion were Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central district Taha Saleem, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, PPP Central district President Masroor Ahsan, General Secretary Dil Muhammad and other officials.

The administrator said that this is the oldest ground in the area and many youngsters from the area have played at the national level. He said that 90 flood lights have been installed on six poles after which night cricket matches could be held here. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that table tennis, squash, cafeteria and other facilities are also available at seven-acre park.

On this occasion, the administrator Karachi was informed in the briefing that a project of Sports Complex with Cricket Ground was started in 2017 which is incomplete due to unavailability of funds. He was told that if the government of Sindh provides funds for, then a huge facility regarding sports can be made available for the residents. He was informed that this cricket ground is available to all citizens free of cost and various cricket competitions and tournaments are held here throughout the year. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that on the occasion directed the Senior Director Culture and Sports to reorganise the KMC cricket and football teams and to include the youth who are involved in these sports in the KMC cricket team.