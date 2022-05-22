KE continues crackdown against power theft

KARACHI -K-Electric said on Saturday that it continued crackdowns against electricity theft across Karachi city as every day, teams from each of the utility’s 30 Customer Care Centres conduct extensive kunda removal drives to further the utility’s goals of reducing transmission and distribution losses. According to KE statement on Saturday, over 1,800kg of illegal wires being used to energise almost 900 connections have been removed from the areas of North Karachi, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, and Surjani. KE’s teams in Orangi also removed over 180kg of kunda wires, while over 500 kilos were removed from Baldia and various localities of Lyari.