Kendall Jenner hits Italy with Devin Booker for Kourtney-Travis wedding

ROME – Kendall Jenner and her beau Devin Booker have hit Portofino, Italy as the couple was spotted attending a family event ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. The 26-year-old model chose to slide into a satin corset for the sheer long skirt to ooze her charm on Friday ahead of nuptial ceremony. The NBA star also joined his ladylove at Ristorante Puni where other members of Kardashian-Jenner were also present, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North. Meanwhile, the new bride was also accompanied by her children Mason, Penelope and Reign. The Blink-182 drummer’s kids Landon and Alabama were also present on the occasion. “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” a source told PEOPLE.

“All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”